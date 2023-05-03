WNY News Now Owner Hired as County Media Information Officers

A Falconer resident and current member of the local news media has been hired as Chautauqua County‘s new Media Information Officer.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced Justin Gould will start in the job June 1.

The Media Information Officer is tasked with acting as a liaison for news media organizations, coordinating press conferences, press releases and responding to emergencies as they develop providing up-to-date information to both the news media and public. The position also will assist the legislature, all departments, and agencies within county government to enhance public relations.

Gould is the co-founder of WNY News Now and has owned and operated the business as its News Director. He stated he would be selling his stake in the business, which will then be operated by Lee Cain of Channel 716.