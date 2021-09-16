WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 16, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI SEP 17

Porcelain Busdrivers – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield

Under Arrest – The Fish – Bemus Point

Smilo & The Ghost – Big Inlet Brewing

Kyle Gustafson – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

SAT SEP 18

Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Derek Davis Trio – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek

Chris Higbee and Dan Baney – Pine Junction – Sherman

Western New York Dueling Pianos – Northwest Arena – Jamestown

Uptown Fever – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point

Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

DTO – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

The Hallow Society with The Elektra Kings – Lost Recording Studios’ Second Floor venue – Jamestown

White Bronco – The Empty Pint – Lakewood

Movies at The Reg: Old (M. Night Shyamalan) – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

MON SEP 20

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED SEP 22