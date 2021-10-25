YWCA of Jamestown Receives Grant to Start Social Justice & Race Equity Program

The YWCA of Jamestown has announced $100,000 grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation to implement a Social Justice and Race Equity Program.

This funding enables the organization to build upon events and programs, such as “Stand Against Racism” and the “21 Day Challenge for Racial and Social Justice;” to offer a full menu of activities, lectures, trainings and more to individuals in the community and local organizations.

Alize Scott has been named as the new director for the Social Justice and Race Equity program. Born and raised in Jamestown, Ms. Scott has been employed with the YWCA of Jamestown for several years in the role as a Comprehensive Adolescent Prevention Educator. A graduate student at the University of Buffalo, Ms. Scott is working toward a Master’s in American Studies with a concentration in African American Studies and is currently teaching an inquiry course at Jamestown Community College titled “The Black Experience.”