Jamestown Planning Commission Hears About Proposed Cannabis Manufacturing Project

The Jamestown Planning Commission heard initial details about a proposed cannabis manufacturer in Jamestown.

Jamestown Cannabis Company has purchased a 32-acre undeveloped property at 1000 Allen Street. The proposed building will be a 100 by 200 foot pole barn-style building that could be added onto.

Partner John Volpe said the company will be a manufacturer and not a dispensary or on-use site. He said while the company has already been working with the State Department of Environmental Conservation and have sign-offs from other state agencies, they still need for a license from the State Office of Cannabis Management. Volpe said they hope to do that in the next month. The project still needs to come back to the Planning Commission for site plan approval.

The Commission approved a request by Shawbucks to change the length of the three-story balcony off the front of the building on West Second Street from 17 feet to 16 feet. Acting Public Works Director Mark Roetzer said this satisfies a concern with how close the deck is to lightpoles on the street.

The Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency accepted a $70,000 grant from the Gebbie Foundation at its meeting this month that will go toward phase one of the Shawbucks project. This will include work on the facade as well as the construction of the balcony.