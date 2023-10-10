SUNY Schools Waiving Application Fees For High School Seniors in October

SUNY schools are offering free applications for high school seniors during the month of October.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the fees are being waived as part of New York State College Application Month.

Hochul said in a statement, “Removing financial barriers enables students who may not have considered completing an application due to financial constraints to take the first steps of their educational journey. I urge all seniors in the state to apply to at least one college this month and make the most of this unprecedented initiative.”

In support of college application month, SUNY is waiving application fees across all 64 colleges and universities for two weeks beginning October 16 through October 29 and CUNY is waiving application fees across all 25 campus all month for high school seniors in New York City public schools and for all New York State residents who will apply as a freshman between October 16 and 31. CUNY has also guaranteed admissions to all seven community colleges for any student who holds a high school diploma. Fee waivers at private institutions vary by participating institution during the month.

In Chautauqua County, SUNY Fredonia is waiving its application fees for seniors from October 16 to 29 while Jamestown Community College is waiving its fee for the entire year.

The New York State College Application Month initiative encourages high school seniors to apply for college early with a focus on students from low-income families, first-generation students, and students who may not otherwise apply for college.